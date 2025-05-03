The Detroit Tigers were one of the biggest surprises in Major League Baseball last season. Detroit is back amongst the American League's elite just over a month into the 2025 season. Veteran infielder Javier Baez is a big reason why AJ Hinch's squad is still winning despite a slow offensive start. Baez received his flowers from former MLB veterans Harold Reynolds and Dan Plesac.

The revival of Baez's power is a big help for the Tigers, especially as they continue to wait for Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter to get on track. Baez is in a new spot in 2025, holding down center field instead of manning his usual spot in the Detroit infield. His bounce back season is as much mental as it is physical, according to Reynolds and Plesac.

“He looks like a happy baseball player again,” said Plesac. “He's a big part of [the Tigers' success] and he's made the adaption to center field look awful easy.”

Reynolds, on the other hand, pointed towards another reason why Baez is enjoying a renaissance.

“The biggest thing is health,” said Reynolds about what is working for the MLB veteran. “I want to remind you of something. Javy Baez is a what? He's a baseball player!”

Baez made a name for himself during his time with the Chicago Cubs in the 2010s. He was a big part of the 2016 team that won the World Series alongside Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. Since joining the Tigers in 2022, however, the 32-year-old has struggled.

However, Baez is now providing Hinch with a Swiss Army knife-like skillset that can be put anywhere on the field. Center field appears to be his new home this season, and it is working. The Tigers are battling at the top of the AL with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

Detroit is young and hungry, but they want to prove that last year's success wasn't a fluke. If Baez continues his hot streak, the team's doubters will be proven wrong.