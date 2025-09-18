With the Detroit Tigers preparing for the 2025 MLB Playoffs, there is no denying that the team is currently going through a slump, losing seven of its last 10 games. As the Tigers are in a tight division race in the AL Central, manager A.J. Hinch would speak about the woes the team is going through.

Speaking Thursday, Hinch spoke about the four-game losing streak and more specifically about being on the wrong end of the sweep by the Cleveland Guardians, who are second to them in the division. He would emphasize being unable to “go back in time and do different things” and having to pick themselves back up, according to Evan Petzold.

“I know I've repeated myself over and over on how you got to play the game that's in front of you, and this is why,” Hinch said. “We can't just magically go back in time and do different things or play different games or go revisit series.”

“Everything has mattered up to this point, and everything will matter moving forward,” Hinch continued. “We do have to pick ourselves up. We got our ass kicked in pretty much every aspect, and they swept up.”

Tigers' A.J. Hinch on reflecting on the current woes

While the Tigers are led by star pitcher Tarik Skubal after an efficient game against the Guardians, the hope is they can turn it around in the handful of games left in the season and into the postseason. Still, a goal for Detroit now is taking it in and realizing why they're in a slump.

“They're going to get another shot at us, or we're going to get another shot at them, whichever way you want to look at it, but we got three games in front of us that we better deal with to continue to chip away at the win total. It's not easy to talk about,” Hinch said.

“I know it's not easy for you guys to ask questions,” Hinch continued. “These are tough times when you go through these stretches at the wrong time of the year, but it's going to take the games to figure them out.”

At any rate, the Tigers are 85-68, first in the AL Central, and with nine games left, the team starts a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.