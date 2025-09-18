The Detroit Tigers enter the final weeks of the regular season with the AL Central still hanging in the balance. Tigers manager AJ Hinch has made it clear that pressure will not define the team, even as every game carries weight. Ace Tarik Skubal is set to take the mound against the Guardians. The Tigers need a strong outing from him to steady themselves in the tightest race of the division. For Hinch, this moment is less about nerves and more about embracing the opportunity. Hinch has consistently reminded his clubhouse to stay loose and rely on the preparation that put them in this position.

“This is an incredible stretch of games that we have in front of us to play our way into the playoffs,” Hinch said. The approach reflects confidence in both the roster and the process. Even as the standings remain close, he continues to stress resilience and execution over panic. The AL Central has been unpredictable all season, and Detroit finds itself with a chance to control its own fate.

Skubal’s presence in the rotation has been a major reason for optimism. The left-hander is not just the Tigers’ best pitcher, but one of the best in the league this year. Every start feels like a must-win, especially against direct division rivals. Hinch understands that Skubal’s consistency on the mound can ease the strain on the bullpen and keep the lineup in position to deliver key runs. In a division where one swing can alter the standings, the Tigers know they need their ace to set the tone.

Article Continues Below

Beyond the numbers, Hinch has emphasized the mental side of the game. He continues to downplay pressure while highlighting opportunity. The Tigers are not shying away from the moment. Instead, they are leaning into the grind that comes with September baseball. For a franchise aiming to reestablish itself as a postseason fixture, this is the test that matters most.

The race remains tight, but AJ Hinch’s steady leadership and Tarik Skubal’s arm give the Tigers the foundation it needs to fight through the final stretch. The Tigers believe their best baseball is still ahead, and now the challenge is proving it on the field.

Will this be the moment when the Tigers holds strong and captures the AL Central crown?