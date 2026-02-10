The Detroit Tigers have been busy in free agency in recent weeks, as the club is finalizing its roster for the 2026 season. On Tuesday, the front office managed to land outfielder Austin Slater.

Reports indicate that Slater, who is 33 years old, chose to sign with the Tigers over the New York Yankees, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Slater is now set to play for the sixth different team since 2024.

“Austin Slater to Tigers. The OF had talks with the Yankees but eventually opted for Detroit.”

The nine-year veteran began his career with the San Francisco Giants in 2017. He played for the organization for several years before being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2024. That same season, Slater was traded again, this time to the Baltimore Orioles.

Article Continues Below

After the 2024 campaign, Austin Slater signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent. He played 51 games for the club before being traded to the Yankees before the 2025 deadline. New York seemingly wanted him to re-sign with the franchise for 2026.

Slater ended the 2025 season with a .216 batting average and .270 OBP, along with 32 hits, five home runs, and 13 RBIs. He is likely to play a backup role for the Tigers next season. But only time will tell what his true role will be.

The Tigers also signed Justin Verlander to the roster on Tuesday. That is two veteran players the club has signed in one day, with spring training quickly approaching. Detroit is certainly beefing up the roster after being eliminated by the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS in the 2025 playoffs.