The Detroit Tigers did what they were supposed to on Monday, as they destroyed the hapless Chicago White Sox in a 13-1 victory at Rate Field for the start of a four-game series there. Detroit starting pitcher Jack Flaherty continued his upward trend in that contest, as he allowed just an earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk issued in six inning of work on the mound.

The 29-year-old Flaherty has given up three earned runs or fewer while pitching for at least six innings in each of his last four starts. A part of his recent success is his dominance of opposing left-handed batters.

Over Flaherty's last three starts, he has held opposing left-handed batters to just a batting average of .121, according to Inside Edge (h/t Foul Territory). So far in the 2025 MLB campaign, he has limited lefty hitters to only a .196 batting average and a .206 BABIP.

Those recent numbers, however, are also just a part of a bigger picture about Flaherty's noticeable turnaround following a shaky stretch to start his second stint with the Tigers, who traded him to Los Angeles in 2024 for Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney. With the Dodgers in 2024, Flaherty had opposing lefties hit .215/.259/.345 against him.

Article Continues Below

In his first eight starts this season, Flaherty, who suited up for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, went only 1-7 with a 4.61 ERA and 4.59 FIP through 41.0 innings. But in his last four outings, he has posted a 2.45 ERA and 3.08 FIP in 18.1 innings.

After his start against the White Sox, Flaherty improved to 4-6 and lowered his season ERA to 3.72 while also sporting a 1.09 WHIP.

Flaherty's next assignment will come in a series versus the Chicago Cubs at home following the set against the White Sox. The Cubs have four left-handed batters and two switch-hitters on the roster as of Tuesday, according to ESPN.