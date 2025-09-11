The Detroit Tigers are dealing with off-field controversy as their 2025 playoff push has been overshadowed by serious allegations stemming from a recent misconduct investigation. Tigers CEO Ryan Gustafson responded to the claims following an investigative report published by The Athletic on Wednesday. The report, detailed further in an article from the New York Times by Brittany Ghiroli, Alex Andrejev, and Cody Stavenhagen, revealed that eight men tied to the Tigers, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, or its broadcast partner had been accused of workplace misconduct since 2023. Allegations include harassment, retaliation, and a culture hostile to women.

In an internal email to employees, Gustafson addressed those who came forward.

“Your courage helps make our workplace culture better, safer, and more welcoming for all.”

However, his later remarks during a media call adopted a more defensive tone. The Tigers' CEO claimed the organization had already dealt with many of the incidents cited.

“What (The Athletic) found were things that we already knew and had already resolved. That doesn’t excuse them.”

He acknowledged room for cultural growth but downplayed any ongoing systemic concerns, directly addressing the Tigers workplace culture.

Article Continues Below

“Do we need to focus on continued improvement in our culture? Yes. … But I’m very confident that there isn’t a larger issue from a misconduct standpoint.”

While the CEO insisted the team had taken appropriate steps, backlash followed. Many pointed to inconsistencies between Gustafson’s confidence and employee testimonies. Critics noted that senior leadership remained in place, unpaid maternity leave policies hadn’t changed, and the organization initially blocked The Athletic from a media call.

The situation comes as Ilitch Sports + Entertainment oversee a Tigers team leading the AL Central. Despite an 83-62 record, fans and media are questioning the franchise’s internal culture during its most successful season in over a decade.

As Detroit prepares for the postseason, the scandal threatens to undercut both momentum and public trust, with league-wide implications on how front offices are held accountable.