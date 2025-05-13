After making a surprise push to playoffs last season, the Detroit Tigers had their sights set on a big free agency signing during the offseason. Detroit struggled offensively last season, so a big bat was what they needed. Alex Bregman was the perfect fit, but he ended up choosing the Boston Red Sox. The two teams squared off for the first time this season on Monday night, and the Tigers are proving that they didn't need that bat after all as they went on to beat the Red Sox 14-2.

Alex Bregman went to the Red Sox, but he might be wishing that he went to Detroit after what the Tigers did in Game 1 of this three-game series. The Tigers finished with 14 runs, and they put up nine in the third inning.

Everything went right for the Tigers in this one, and that was especially the case during the big third inning. Three runs came in on a little league home run from Riley Greene in the inning. A single to right turned into three runs coming home because of a crucial error.

🚨 RILEY GREENE LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN 🚨

Trey Sweeney hit a real three-run homer in the inning as well, and by the time the fourth inning rolled around, this game was over.

After scoring just four runs in the final two games of a weekend series against the Texas Rangers, the Tigers needed a game like this. Fans in the Motor City are loving it.

“This Tigers game is giving me feelings I haven’t felt in a long time,” one fan said.

Being able to put those last couple of games behind them is huge. A lot of teams can let a couple of bad losses spiral out of control, but the Tigers aren't letting that happen.

“This is one thing I really like about the 2025 @tigers squad,” another fan said. “They don't let a couple stinkers become contagious. Stuff like that happens during the marathon that is an MLB season. Good teams get on the other side of it quickly. This is a really good team.”

This offensive performance has been a special one, but don't forget about starting pitcher Jackson Jobe. He gave up just one run in 5.2 innings of work.

“Tigers pitcher, Jobe is kickin butt on the mound tonight…,” a fan wrote. “a youngster showing what he can do in the big leagues. Big paychecks are coming if he's got the right stuff to propel him into the ‘Big' league's daily roster!”

The Tigers easily took Game 1 of this series, but they still need to take care of business in the final two games as well. The two teams will return to action at 6:40 ET on Tuesday night from Comerica Park in Detroit.