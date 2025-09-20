The Detroit Tigers received a timely lift from shortstop Gleyber Torres on Saturday, as the 28-year-old reached a major career milestone during the team’s clash with the Atlanta Braves. Torres recorded the 1,000th hit of his Major League Baseball career in Game 2 of the series, helping energize a team locked in a tight playoff race. The milestone hit came in the form of a clean single up the middle at Truist Park.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the moment as it happened.

“Gleyber Torres just singled for his 1,000th career hit”

Now in his eighth MLB season, Torres has been a steady presence in the lineup since signing a one-year, $15 million free-agent deal in December 2024. Across 138 games in 2025, he’s posted a .255 average with 128 hits, 16 home runs, and 73 RBIs. His 1,000th hit further cements his veteran value on a team aiming to secure its first AL Central title since 2014.

The Tigers and Braves are currently tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 2 of their three-game set. After a lopsided loss in the opener, the group is looking to respond with a more complete effort during a critical stretch of the season. Torres’ milestone, paired with a competitive showing, could help steady momentum as the series continues.

The club holds a narrow lead atop the AL Central, sitting at 85-69 with the Cleveland Guardians just 2.5 games behind. Every at-bat matters as the postseason nears, and Torres' consistency has become one of the key anchors in the Tigers’ offense. The team enters the final stretch averaging 4.3 runs per game, with the shortstop providing both contact and situational hitting.

For Torres personally, the 1,000-hit mark is a symbol of durability and productivity. Few active players reach that milestone before turning 30, placing him among the league’s most reliable middle infielders. It also validates his transition from the New York Yankees and strengthens his case for a long-term role with the team.

In a year where the Tigers have reemerged as contenders, milestones like these matter. They not only highlight individual achievement but also reflect the growth of a team fighting to avoid a late-season collapse while chasing postseason relevance.