Gleyber Torres made his much-anticipated return to Yankee Stadium, but this time as a member of the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers’ All-Star second baseman faced the Yankees for the first time since leaving New York after seven seasons. In the Tigers-Yankees matchup, Torres experienced a night filled with emotions, memories, and cheers.

The game itself turned wild, as the Tigers pulled off a 12-2 victory behind a stunning nine-run seventh inning. Torres contributed with a double, two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI, proving his value in his new home.

Before the first pitch, Torres received a warm welcome from the Yankee Stadium crowd. Fans rose to their feet to applaud him during his first at-bat, and the Yankees played a tribute video after the opening inning. Torres tipped his helmet in appreciation and watched the video from the top step of the Tigers’ dugout. He later admitted the gesture meant a lot to him, calling it a moment he would “never forget.” It was a special acknowledgment from a fanbase that once celebrated him as one of their brightest stars.

Reflecting on his time with New York, Torres expressed no hard feelings about the Yankees’ decision to move on. He admitted that he knows it’s a business. While his career in pinstripes started with two All-Star seasons, he struggled defensively and never fully replicated his early success. Still, he left an impact, especially during the Yankees’ playoff runs, including last year’s World Series loss to the Dodgers.

Now thriving with the Tigers, Gleyber Torres remains focused on his growth and consistency. He admitted that the pressure he feels comes from himself, not from fans or expectations. “It’s about doing my job and getting better every day,” he explained. As Detroit pushes forward, Torres seems determined to turn the page and build a new chapter. But for one night, the Tigers’ win and Yankees’ ovations reminded everyone of his lasting connection to New York.