The Detroit Tigers have placed second baseman Gleyber Torres on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the club announced on Monday. The Tigers have recalled utility man Justyn-Henry Malloy from Triple-A Toledo to replace him.

Torres seemed to aggravate his oblique while hitting a home run on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He left the game early and did not play the rest of the series. He revealed after the game that the area had been sore the previous few days but he had been able to play through it.

The Tigers have yet to provide a timeline for Torres' return as of this writing, but he will be eligible to come off the injured list next Tuesday while his new team is visiting his old team in New York. For now, however, it seems unlikely that Torres would be able to play in that series as oblique injuries tend to cost hitters more than the minimum 10 days.

Through his first two games with the Tigers, the career New York Yankee was hitting .429 with a homer, two runs scored and a stolen base.

The Tigers signed him in the offseason to a one-year, $15 million deal after the 28-year-old endured a turbulent season with the Yankees.

The Dodgers ultimately swept the Tigers, who are still searching for their first win of the year. Detroit will start a series against the Mariners in Seattle on Monday.

The Tigers' relationship with Gleyber Torres seems to be off to a good start despite injury

It's no secret that there was some friction between Torres and the Yankees by the end of his time in the Bronx. When New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the 2024 trade deadline, Torres refused to move to third base to accommodate him, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Things seem to be better for Torres in Detroit.

“I feel I deserve to be with an organization that wants me,” he said during spring training, according to the New York Post. “I’m here now and that’s the reason I’m here.”

He seems to have endeared himself to his teammates as well. Outfielder Riley Greene joked about not recognizing Torres when he showed up to camp because he had grown a beard.

“Gleyber’s awesome,” Greene added, per Jimmy Hascup of NJ.com. “Great, great dude. Great teammate, wants to win, puts the work in, and he fits right into our clubhouse. It’s awesome.”