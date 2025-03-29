The Detroit Tigers signed Gleyber Torres in the offseason, hoping the infielder could help boost their offense. On Friday night, he showed what he could do with the bat. Unfortunately, his offensive contribution is not what fans are focusing on as Detroit chases a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Torres came up to bat in the third inning against Los Angeles on Friday night. He saw a pitch on the inside part of the plate, and he pulled it. The former New York Yankees star slammed his first home run as a Tiger to give Detroit a 2-0 lead. However, he appeared to favor his hip as he rounded the bases.

Gleyber Torres hits his first home run as a Tiger but then heads to the clubhouse after grabbing his side while rounding the bases pic.twitter.com/3pQX3MdHaU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Tigers second baseman went to the clubhouse following his home run trot. He stayed in the game defensively after the home run. However, he has now been taken out of the game, as noted by MLive reporter Evan Woodbury. Zach McKinstry shifted over to second while Javier Baez came in to play third base.

Tigers hope Gleyber Torres boosts offense in 2025

The Tigers went on an inspiring run to the playoffs in 2024. Detroit was eight games under .500 at the MLB Trade Deadline, but they caught fire. In fact, they were the best team in baseball from the trade deadline onward last season.

However, Detroit has a glaring flaw. The team had no consistent offensive contributors outside of Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter ended up suffering an injury in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, as well. This factored into the Tigers' loss to the Guardians in five games.

Detroit wanted to boost its offense over the offseason. They turned to Torres to aid in this effort. The ex-Yankees second baseman is a two-time All-Star who has shown impressive ability at the plate. In 2024, he hit 15 home runs, drove in 63 runs, and slashed .257/.330/.378.

The Tigers don't need Torres to play at a superstar level. However, they could use key contributions like Friday night's home run against the Dodgers. Hopefully, the veteran infielder didn't suffer a serious injury, and he doesn't miss an extended period of time.