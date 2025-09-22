The Detroit Tigers acquired starting pitcher Charlie Morton from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline, and largely assumed that he would be able to help them make a deep Postseason run.

But the Tigers designated Morton for assignment on Sunday morning, cutting the veteran’s season short. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, it was not an easy choice, and likely not one they envisioned making.

“The Tigers designated Charlie Morton for assignment. This is a player they traded for at the deadline in hopes of bolstering a starting rotation that had lost Reese Olson and Jackson Jobe to injuries. Morton’s brief time in Detroit was an unfortunate failure. The 41-year-old right-hander had a 7.09 ERA in nine starts,” Stavenhagen wrote.

“Club officials spent much of Saturday debating how to handle the situation. Perhaps they could have moved Morton to a bullpen role and hoped his curveball could be a useful weapon in shorter bursts. Chris Paddack, another failed deadline acquisition, remains in the bullpen and could have just as easily been DFA’d.”

Article Continues Below

Morton owns a 4.13 career ERA and won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. The New Jersey native has not been productive in 2025 despite only being two years removed from a strong 2023 with the Braves that saw him win 14 games and post a 3.64 ERA.

“I love the man, and he gave us what he could,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We don’t have the time to sort it out over the next week as we push forward for more wins. Given that he wasn’t going to pitch and we’re getting towards the end of the line … we made the move to strengthen our pen for today and into the next series.”

The move comes amidst what has been a difficult stretch for the Tigers. They’ve gone 1-9 over their last 10 contests and are only one game ahead of the red-hot Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central standings.