Justin Verlander is back in The Motor City for another stint with the Detroit Tigers. This is one of the biggest stories of the MLB offseason, as the 42-year-old is not hanging up the cleats yet for a chance at another World Series/postseason run.

Verlander pitched for the San Francisco Giants last season after many years with the Houston Astros from 2017 to 2022 and 2023 to 2024. He spent half a season with the New York Mets before being traded back to the Astros. Now, the future Hall of Famer will pitch in Detroit as a Tiger for the first time since 2017.

The MLB community, especially Tigers fans, are loving the fact that their former superstar is back in Detroit.

Tigers bringing Justin Verlander back home!!!! 20 year anniversary of the 2006 team! 2.87 ERA in his last 11 games while in a playoff race. The perfect combination of nostalgia, intrigue and an all time great getting to play for something again here! Scott Harris is on a roll — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) February 10, 2026

JUSTIN VERLANDER IS A DETROIT TIGER AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Ntl5hiYsih — Benson (Miguel Cabrera’s Bat) (@Miggysbat) February 10, 2026

The Tigers are signing Justin Verlander to a one-year contract for $13 million. This is legitimate. Wow. Scott Harris making all sorts of shrewd pitching-centric moves. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) February 10, 2026

Justin Verlander and Tarik Skubal on the same team is something out of a movie Arguably the two greatest pitchers in this franchises history playing together, at very different points in their career, is just such a fun story#RepDetroit — FυɛӀɛժ ву мσтσωη (@FueledByMotown) February 10, 2026

Tarik Skubal

Framber Valdez

Jack Flaherty

Casey Mize

Reese Olson

Justin Verlander BUDDY…….. — Ed. (@DepressedDETN) February 10, 2026

When Justin Verlander was drafted 2nd overall by the Tigers in 2004, the team's current top two prospects, Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark, weren't born yet. — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 10, 2026

Justin Verlander with the Tigers: 183 Wins

3.49 ERA

2,373 K

2011 AL CY AND AL MVP He's home 🐅 pic.twitter.com/9Te8Jec3j1 — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 10, 2026

Verlander is expected to be the 3rd or 4th starter in a deep rotation for Detroit. The right-hander seems to still have plenty of gas left in the tank, but if he is able to make close to the 29 starts he had last season, then that would be a win for him even if the Tigers aren't able to win the whole thing.