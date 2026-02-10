Justin Verlander is back in The Motor City for another stint with the Detroit Tigers. This is one of the biggest stories of the MLB offseason, as the 42-year-old is not hanging up the cleats yet for a chance at another World Series/postseason run.

Verlander pitched for the San Francisco Giants last season after many years with the Houston Astros from 2017 to 2022 and 2023 to 2024. He spent half a season with the New York Mets before being traded back to the Astros. Now, the future Hall of Famer will pitch in Detroit as a Tiger for the first time since 2017.

The MLB community, especially Tigers fans, are loving the fact that their former superstar is back in Detroit.

 

 

 

Verlander is expected to be the 3rd or 4th starter in a deep rotation for Detroit. The right-hander seems to still have plenty of gas left in the tank, but if he is able to make close to the 29 starts he had last season, then that would be a win for him even if the Tigers aren't able to win the whole thing.