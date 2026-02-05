With much of the attention this offseason on Tarik Skubal and his contract, the Detroit Tigers made a big move after signing Framber Valdez in free agency. Shortly after the move, MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal explains why acquiring Valdez is such a great move for the organization.

During the latest episode of “Foul Territory,” Rosenthal claims that the Tigers' signing Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract cleans up much of the concern surrounding the franchise this offseason. He explains how Valdez's signing takes some heat off the ongoing contract negotiations with Skubal.

“It's so interesting that one move, just one, can change the entire perception of an offseason, or of a team,” said Rosenthal… “When we entered yesterday (Wednesday), [the Tigers] were going into a hearing with Tarik Skubal, the two-time back-to-back Cy Young winner. They were looking at the loss, and are still looking at the loss, of Skubal as a free agent at the end of this season, with, really, no ace beyond that…

“They put an ace in place, a co-ace in place of Skubal for this season, and protect themselves if Skubal leaves because they have Framber for at least next season… For the Tigers, this kind of takes the heat off in a lot of ways. And as I wrote today, after talking with a person who is briefed on [the Tigers'] intentions, on their plans. That person said, ‘We are not trading Tarik Skubal. Our intention is to win.' It's been their intention all offseason.”

Signing Framber Valdez takes a lot of heat off the Tigers, says @Ken_Rosenthal. "It's so interesting that one move can change the entire perception of an offseason." pic.twitter.com/R1bPh21vxF — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 5, 2026

Valdez, who is 32 years old, played his first eight years in MLB with the Houston Astros. He's been a consistent ace for the franchise and played a key role in the club's World Series win in 2022. Framber Valdez joins the Tigers with a career 3.36 ERA and 1.204 WHIP, along with 1,053 strikeouts and a 60.9% win percentage.

Meanwhile, the front office continues its contract negotiations with Skubal. The 29-year-old ace is having his arbitration hearing on Thursday. He is asking for a record $32 million for the 2026 season, while the Tigers offered $19 million. Tarik Skubal won the Cy Young Award in 2025 after posting a 2.21 ERA (career-best) and 0.891 WHIP (career-best), while recording 241 strikeouts (career-high) through 195.1 innings pitched (career-high).