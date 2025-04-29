ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Houston Astros Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Astros Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Ryan Gusto

Reese Olson (3-1) with a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 27.1 innings pitched, 11 walks, 25 strikeouts, .230 oBA

Last Start: vs. San Diego Padres: Win, 7.1 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 9.0 innings pitched, 5 walks, 8 strikeouts, .278 oBA

Ryan Gusto (3-1) with a 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 22.2 innings pitched, 4 walks, 23 strikeouts, .244 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Win, 5.2 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

Home Splits: 5 games, 3 starts, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 18.2 innings pitched, 2 walks, 19 strikeouts, .270 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Astros Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -108

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Space City Home Network

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reese Olson has been very good for the Tigers this season. He has two rough outings, but Detroit has still been able to win four of his five starts. That includes all four of his starts in April. The right-hander is coming off an excellent start against the San Diego Padres, so he has been able to beat good teams and bad. The Astros have had their struggles at the plate this season, and it would not be surprising to see them continue that against the Olson on Tuesday.

Detroit had a tough game on the mound against Houston on Monday. However, the Tigers are usually a much better team pitching team. They had the second-lowest ERA in the MLB heading into Monday and they allowed opponents to hit just .211 off him. Do not expect the Tigers to have another bad day on the bump. With the way they have been pitching all season, Detroit should be able to shut the Astros down and win this game.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Gusto has been a pleasant surprise for the Astros this season. He started as a reliever, but he has been very good since being moved to the rotation. It seems as if he is getting better with each start. The right-hander threw 5.2 strong innings against a pretty good Toronto Blue Jays offense. The Tigers are another solid offensive team, so Gusto will have to be at his best. If he continues to get better, though, the Astros will be able to win this game.

Houston has been lights out on the mound. Heading into Monday, the Astros allowed just nine total runs in the last five games. On Monday, Houston allowed five runs to Detroit, but their pitching staff has still been great. Gusto is going to lead that charge on Tuesday night. The Astros have been great out of the bullpen, as well. If they can get the ball to the bullpen with the lead, the Astros are going to win this game.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game, and great series between two good teams. Looking at this game alone, I like the Tigers to bounce back and beat the Astros.

Final Tigers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-108)