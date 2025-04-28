The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in the American League each of the last two seasons, but they are not off to a good start this season. Baltimore just wrapped up a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, and after the sweep by Detroit, the Orioles are 10-17 and in last place in the AL East.

Sunday's loss against the Tigers was the worst of the series as the Orioles were dominated from start to finish. Detroit ended up winning 7-0, and ace Tarik Skubal threw six innings of shutout baseball while striking out 11 and walking none. It was an ugly loss for Baltimore, but Tigers manager AJ Hinch is confident that they will turn it around.

“I know the other side has not played particularly well yet, but they’re going to,” AJ Hinch said after the game, according to an article from MLB.com. “This is going to be a good offense, and Tarik had to be good today to beat them. I’m sure some of that may come from the at-bats that he had against them in Sarasota, but more of it is about how can Tarik execute 100 perfect reps. And he’s getting pretty close.”

The Baltimore bats didn't look good on Sunday, but it's hard to put on a good showing when you're going up against last year's AL Cy Young winner. Tarik Skubal simply doesn't give up any freebies, and he comes right at every hitter. He is tough to go up against.

“I don’t like walking guys,” Skubal said after the game. “I think that helps me with guys in the box, too. They know I’m not going to walk them, so they want to swing early and often.”

The Orioles aren't playing well right now, but we know and the team knows that they have the tools to be successful. Baltimore has been among the best in recent years, and there is plenty of time for the team to get this season on the right track.