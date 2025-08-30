The Detroit Tigers enter the weekend sitting at 78-57. AJ Hinch has put together another elite season as Detroit's manager, but credits the fanbase for his team's dominance. However, the manager is still tweaking his order. One position in question is the leadoff spot. Colt Keith is the first hitter for now, but former New York Yankees star Gleyber Torres has a compelling case.

Torres did well for the Yankees in last year's postseason batting first. Despite that, he has been moved around the Tigers' order by Hinch. The manager has given multiple players a chance to leadoff for his team, but he needs to make a decision soon. Luckily for him, Torres' track record makes him an easy choice. According to Detroit News' Chris McCosky, the numbers back it up.

“Torres batting leadoff for the Yankees last year: .283/.350/.405,” McCosky said. “Torres batting leadoff for the Tigers this year: .247/.295/.455, four homers, .749 OPS”

McCosky expanded on the numbers, saying that he would give Torres the first spot in the order.

“I don't manage this baseball team, but if any one asked me, I'd advocate for Gleyber Torres hitting leadoff and Colt Keith second vs. RHP,” McCosky explained. “Keith has opened the game with a strikeout for the fourth straight game.”

Torres was one of four Tigers to start in the All-Star Game earlier this summer. After finishing last season strong for the Yankees, he has hit another level. His future in Detroit appears secure, but his role is still in question. However, Hinch should strongly consider moving him ahead of Keith in the order so his offense can get off to fast starts more often.