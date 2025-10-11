The Detroit Tigers turned to Tarik Skubal in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners. Detroit staved off elimination with a 9-3 win on Wednesday, forcing the do-or-die series finale. And Skubal dominated, allowing one run in six strong innings. The Tigers’ ace set a postseason record with seven-straight strikeouts en route to a 13 K outing.

After tying the all-time franchise mark with 14 strikeouts in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Skubal once again opened the record books. His 13 strikeouts in Game 5 of the ALDS are the second most in Tigers history, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Friday's stellar outing places Skubal behind only himself and Joe Coleman for strikeouts in a playoff game by a Detroit pitcher. Coleman also had 14 Ks in Game 3 of the 1972 ALCS.

All 13 of Tarik Skubal's strikeouts in Game 5

Tarik Skubal posts 13 strikeouts in Tigers’ do-or-die ALDS finale

Skubal bulldozed his way through a tough Mariners’ lineup. The reigning AL Cy Young winner allowed one run on two hits and no walks in six innings. Josh Naylor’s base running got Seattle on the board. The veteran first baseman doubled in the second inning. He then stole third and scored on a Mitch Garver sacrifice fly.

However, that’s the only run the Mariners were able to plate against Skubal. He retired 14-straight batters – 10 by strikeout – after Garver’s RBI. And the two-time All-Star ended his night with a display of dominance, striking out Cal Raleigh with a 100.9 mph four-seamer.

George Kirby matched Skubal frame for frame through five innings. But Mariners manager Dan Wilson opted to pull his ace in the sixth after just 66 pitches. The Tigers immediately took advantage as Kerry Carpenter’s two-run bomb gave the team its first lead of the night.

Leo Rivas’ RBI single off Tyler Holton in the seventh inning tied the game 2-2. But after Jorge Polanco crossed the plate, the matchup turned into a battle of the bullpens. Game 5 headed into extra innings. Tigers relievers Will Vest and Troy Melton matched the Mariners’ Matt Brash, Andres Munoz and Logan Gilbert as the teams battle it out for a trip to the Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.