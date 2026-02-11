The Baltimore Orioles enter the final days before Spring Training with key questions surrounding their rotation and long-term pitching strategy. With pitchers and catchers set to report Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida, the organization addressed one of the offseason’s most debated storylines head-on.

Orioles GM Mike Elias explained why the club chose not to pursue veteran southpaw Framber Valdez in free agency, despite early speculation linking the two sides. Valdez was widely considered as one of the top starting pitchers on the market before signing a three-year, $115 million contract with the Detroit Tigers last week.

MASN’s Steve Melewski shared Elias’ explanation on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the organization’s reasoning and internal expectations.

“#Orioles GM Mike Elias said that the front office felt comfortable not going all in on LHP Framber Valdez because they’re predicting a big yr from Cade Povich and want to see him at the front end of the rotation. ‘We want Cade to reach 180-200 innings this yr and be elite.’”

Rather than escalating its bid as Valdez’s market intensified, the O's pivoted toward internal options. Elias confirmed the front office is placing significant confidence in left-hander Cade Povich, who enters camp penciled into the rotation despite posting a 5.21 ERA during the 2025 season.

The GM framed the decision as a calculated bet rooted in development timelines and internal projections, not a financial limitation. The Orioles believe Povich’s underlying metrics and growth trajectory position him for a significant leap in 2026.

The public nature of the comments immediately drew attention. Povich logged approximately 112 innings last season, making the organization’s stated goal of 180 to 200 innings both ambitious and uncommon for a pitcher at his stage.

This stance defines Baltimore’s rotation philosophy entering the season. Rather than committing top-of-market dollars, the Orioles are betting on internal growth during a competitive window.

The pressure now shifts directly to Povich. With Valdez off the board and expectations clearly set, each spring outing carries added weight as Baltimore’s rotation plan moves from projection to proof.