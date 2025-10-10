The Detroit Tigers are visiting the Seattle Mariners for a do-or-die Game 5 of the ALDS. After taking Game 4 at home, Detroit has its ace going in a place sentimental to him. Tarik Skubal went to Seattle University, but the Tigers have lost all three of his starts against the Mariners this season. That has SU's baseball coach changing things up for Friday's game, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

“Seattle University baseball coach Donny Harrel has attended the last two starts by Redhawks alum Tarik Skubal at T-Mobile Park — just three miles from the SU campus — and neither outing went Skubal's way. So tonight, Harrel is going to host a watch party at his home, rather than go to the game. Superstition will always be respected in this sport,” Olney reported.

The Tigers have benefited greatly from having Skubal, a soon-to-be two-time AL Cy Young winner, leading their rotation. But last year, he faltered in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Lane Thomas' grand slam sent Detroit home, and Skubal has to bury that before Friday night.

The Mariners have beaten the Tigers in all three Skubal starts this year, but not because they have solved him. In Game 2, Jorge Polanco hit two solo homers, Detroit came back to tie the game, but Seattle won by getting to Kyle Finnegan. Polanco's at-bats will be must-watch after his success last time. But the other eight hitters were flummoxed by Skubal.

Superstitions are practiced all across sports, but especially in baseball, and especially with pitchers. So if Harrel stays at home and watches from his couch, maybe his former pitcher will succeed. Skubal has had a lot of great starts with Harrel – likely – watching from his couch. That will continue on Friday in one of the biggest starts of the Seattle University product's career.