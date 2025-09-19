Tarik Skubal did not hold back on the Detroit Tigers' playoff race after losing in a three-game sweep to the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night.

Skubal had a solid night with his start on the mound as he lasted six innings. He struck out nine batters while conceding seven hits and one run.

However, his efforts weren't enough as they lost 3-1 on Thursday to finish this week's series against Cleveland. Detroit hasn't had the same momentum they boasted in the first half of the year when they shined as one of the top squads. In their last seven games, they only won once, indicating major concern about their playoff chances.

Skubal reflected on the team's second-half struggles after the game, per reporter Evan Petzold.

“We just got to move on,” said Skubal, who owns a 2.23 ERA in 30 starts. “We got to move on and start playing a better brand of baseball. We can't take anything back that's already happened. We can't go back in time. Just focus on tomorrow and try to win a ballgame.”

“We're just not winning. Winning cures everything. It really does. We're just not winning, and that's just part of the game. We need to play better baseball — hitting, pitching, defense, all that stuff probably needs to be a little bit better.”

How Tarik Skubal, Tigers played against Guardians

It is important for Tarik Skubal and the Tigers to get through their current rut. As a playoff contender, it is imperative for them to get back on track and be in strong form when the postseason arrives.

However, their series sweep to the Guardians will continue to place questions on them. Their offense was ineffective as they only scored one run throughout the entire contest, landing just five hits after 30 at-bats.

Detroit fell to an 85-68 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 3.5 games above the Guardians and nine games above the Kansas City Royals.

With nine games remaining on the schedule, the Tigers will look to bounce back in their next series. They will be at home, hosting the Atlanta Braves as Game 1 will take place on Sept. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET.