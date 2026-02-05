The Detroit Tigers made their first big swing of the offseason by signing Framber Valdez on Wednesday. They needed improvements, but hampering their ability to re-sign Tarik Skubal made people scratch their heads. The Tigers did not sign Eugenio Suarez in free agency, which would have been a perfect fit for their offense.

With Skubal and Jack Flaherty at the top of the rotation, the Tigers were set in the pitching department. You can never have too much starting pitching, so the addition of Valdez is not a bad thing. But the Detroit offense is what was lacking last season and has cost them trips to the ALCS in consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds signed Eugenio Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal late in free agency. Suarez started his career with the Tigers, playing 85 games in 2014 before he was traded to the Reds. He made a name for himself in Cincy before he was traded to the Mariners, then to the Diamondbacks, and then back to Seattle. Last year, Suarez rocked 49 homers in the regular season and three more in the postseason.

The Tigers easily could have fit Suarez into their lineup without hampering their ability to re-sign Skubal. There are reasons to be wary of Suarez, like too many strikeouts and not enough defense. But with Ke'Bryan Hayes at third, he will be a designated hitter for the Reds. The Tigers could have worked Suarez in at DH while finding a defensive position for Kerry Carpenter.

The Tigers may get a boost from Valdez in the rotation, but they needed that boost in their lineup. The AL Central may not be the gauntlet that other divisions are, but they need to succeed in the playoffs to keep Skubal. That will be harder without Suarez. And keeping Skubal will be harder with Valdez.

The Tigers need to do everything to keep Tarik Skubal

Article Continues Below

After two consecutive American League Cy Young Awards, Skubal is entering the final year of team control. The trade market never quite materialized this offseason for good reason. The New York Yankees reportedly asked the Tigers about Skubal, but the price was too high. They asked for Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler, among other key pieces.

If the Tigers had signed Suarez to a one-year deal, they would have gotten closer to a World Series this year and left money open to sign Skubal next year. Instead, they signed Valdez to a deal that guarantees him $38 million each year for the next three years. Considering Skubal could command a $400 million contract, they are unlikely to pay both of these lefty pitchers.

The Tigers may have ended Skubal's run in Detroit by signing Valdez. It is possible they did that because they know Skubal is not going to re-sign on their best offer. But if they let him walk for free for any other reason, it is gross incompetence of the highest level. Rarely does Detroit get a superstar player. Very often, they let them walk.

The Tigers now head into a season that will have the Skubal question hanging over their heads for eight months. While the trade market did not work out this offseason, they still could have signed the extension to quiet the questions. But now, they have an expensive pitcher that will make it even harder to sign their superstar. The Tigers created more questions with their one big signing instead of answering them, which signing Suarez would have done.

Can the Tigers finally break through and make the ALCS? Or will this season end in the ALDS again, starting Skubal's free agency in mid-October?