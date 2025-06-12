As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Houston Astros find themselves in a familiar position: contending for the American League West crown despite a tumultuous offseason and significant roster turnover. After trading away Kyle Tucker and watching Alex Bregman depart in free agency, many expected Houston to take a step back. Instead, the Astros have leaned on a strong pitching staff and a surprisingly elite bullpen to remain at the forefront of the playoff race.

With the Astros squarely in the hunt, the pressure is on general manager Dana Brown to make the right moves at the deadline. While there are clear areas for potential upgrades, particularly in left field and perhaps another bat, the Astros must be careful not to jeopardize their future for a short-term gain. Above all, there is one trade Houston must avoid: dealing top pitching prospect Miguel Ullola for a rental or marginal upgrade.

The Temptation to Trade for a Veteran Arm

Injuries have tested Houston’s rotation depth throughout the season. While Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez have anchored the staff, and the bullpen has been a revelation, the Astros have not been immune to the attrition that comes with a 162-game season. With the market for starting pitchers heating up, names like Chris Sale and Kevin Gausman have been linked to Houston as potential deadline targets. These veterans would undoubtedly bolster the rotation and provide valuable postseason experience.

However, the cost for such arms is steep. Contending teams are always asked to pay a premium for proven starters, and with Sale or Gausman under contract only through 2025 or 2026, any deal would likely require the Astros to part with a package centered around their top prospects, most notably, Miguel Ullola.

Why Trading Miguel Ullola Would Be a Mistake

Miguel Ullola, Houston’s No. 4 prospect, has rapidly ascended through the farm system and is enjoying a breakout season at Triple-A. He boasts a 3.10 ERA with a strikeout rate near 32%, demonstrating the kind of electric stuff that could make him a fixture in the Astros’ rotation for years to come. With the Rule 5 draft looming, Ullola will need to be added to the 40-man roster this winter, but his performance suggests he’s ready for a big-league look as early as this season.

Every year, an Astros pitching prospect emerges and blows away expectations. That pitcher might be Miguel Ullola in 2025.

Dealing Ullola for a short-term upgrade would be a classic case of sacrificing long-term stability for immediate gratification. The Astros’ rotation, while in need of reinforcement, is not in dire straits. Brown, Valdez, Blanco, Arrighetti, and Wesneski have all made significant contributions, and the bullpen’s dominance has helped mask some of the depth issues. With Ullola waiting in the wings, Houston has a cost-controlled, high-upside arm who could step in if injuries persist or if a starter falters down the stretch.

Houston’s front office has not shied away from bold moves, as evidenced by the trades of Tucker and Pressly and the decision to let Bregman walk. But these decisions were made with an eye toward balancing present competitiveness with future sustainability. The Astros’ farm system is not as deep as it once was, and holding onto their best young arms is crucial for maintaining a pipeline of talent that can keep them in contention beyond 2025.

Trading Ullola for a veteran rental would be a departure from this philosophy and could leave the rotation exposed in future seasons. The Astros have already seen the value of homegrown pitching with the emergence of Brown and Arrighetti, and Ullola projects to be the next in that line.

Internal Solutions and Strategic Patience

Rather than overpaying for a starter, Houston can look internally for solutions. Ullola himself is a candidate for a late-season call-up, and other prospects like AJ Blubaugh and Ryan Gusto are also on the cusp of contributing. The Astros can also explore lower-cost trade options or target players with team control beyond 2025, ensuring that any deal aligns with their long-term vision.

Additionally, the Astros’ offense, while not as potent as in years past, still features stars like Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve (now in left field), and the team has found ways to manufacture runs despite the loss of key players. Incremental upgrades in the outfield or bench could be pursued without sacrificing top prospects.

As the 2025 deadline nears, the Astros must resist the urge to make a splashy move that could cost them their most promising young pitcher. Trading Miguel Ullola for a veteran arm might provide a temporary boost, but it would come at the expense of long-term stability and organizational depth. By prioritizing internal options and targeted, low-risk moves, Houston can remain a contender this year and for seasons to come. The smart play is patience, not panic, at the 2025 deadline.