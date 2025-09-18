The Houston Astros are limping into the playoffs. Their manager, Joe Espada, is clinging to the hope that Josh Hader is going to make his return to the bullpen before the playoffs begin. While that may be unlikely, Isaac Paredes' chances of doing so are much better. Houston may finally get a look at a completely healthy batting order with Carlos Correa and Co. welcoming back a big bat.

The Astros shocked Major League Baseball when they traded for Correa at the deadline. However, the move was more than just wanting to reunite a star player with the team that drafted him. Espada and Houston's front office needed a replacement for Paredes after a hamstring strain took him out in mid-July. After a two month absence, he is approaching a return to the field.

Paredes was a part of the deal that Astros made with the Chicago Cubs in the offseason. Houston sent away Kyle Tucker in that trade, but the veteran they got back was having a good season before his injury. He helped an Astros offense that needed some consistency and helped them maintain a lead in the American League West. His return could help the team win the division.

Espada spoke with MLB.com's Brian McTaggart about Paredes' status. According to Houston's manager, the third baseman is trending in the right direction.

“Joe Espada seemed encouraged that Isaac Paredes could return at some point soon,” MacTaggart said. “He said more will be known in the next 2 to 3 days, but he is getting at-bats in Florida and is responding very well.”

The Astros lost Yordan Alvarez to injury yet again late in the season. However, Paredes' return could fill the void at designated hitter. If he comes back and rounds into form, Houston is a dangerous team in the AL playoffs.