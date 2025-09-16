The Houston Astros are entering a crucial stretch in the 2025 MLB playoff push, but they’ll be doing so without clear answers on when star closer Josh Hader will return. In a recent injury update, The Astros closer confirmed there is still no set timetable for his return from a left shoulder capsule sprain suffered in August.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since being sidelined, Hader shared his progress and hopes with The Athletic’s Chandler Rome. The All-Star closer hasn’t resumed throwing yet but remains hopeful about a postseason comeback.

Rome took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and shared the following quotes from the left-handed closer.

“There’s no set timetable to be back,” he told Rome.

“It looks like we could possibly be back for the second, third and fourth round, it just depends on how I'm recovering from throwing.”

The injury update regarding the southpaw comes as the Astros bullpen problems continue to mount. Houston’s bullpen ERA jumped from 3.12 to 3.78 in the 30 days following his absence. Four blown saves during that span knocked the team out of first place in the AL West, though the first two weeks of September have shown signs of stabilization. Despite those improvements, no one in the current bullpen replicates Hader’s elite strikeout ability or late-inning dominance.

Hader’s rehab has entered the strength phase, with hopes of beginning bullpen sessions the week of September 23rd. The club's medical staff remains cautious, monitoring velocity and command to avoid setbacks. The AL West standings add even more pressure, with the Astros sitting just half a game behind the Seattle Mariners and clinging to a narrow wild card lead. Team officials have stressed patience, knowing a rushed return could risk long-term damage. Houston remains optimistic but understands that Hader’s full recovery takes priority over short-term postseason availability.

With 11 games left in the regular season, heading into Game 2 of tonight’s series against the Texas Rangers — a series Houston opened with a 6-3 win on Monday — every pitch matters. Whether Hader returns in time for the Wild Card round or later in the postseason, his presence—or absence—will be a defining factor in Houston’s October outlook.