Houston Astros' veteran Jose Altuve will be making a rare position change. Astros' manager Jose Espada confirmed on Wednesday that Altuve will be starting the season in left field as opposed to his usual spot at second base according to MLB.com.

This marks only the second time in Altuve's 13 seasons with the Astros that he has started a new position. Altuve has played 1,765 games at second base.

“The plan for me right now, based on what I’ve seen, is for him to play most of his games in left field,” Espada said to MLB.com. “With that said, there’s always changes that could happen based on the roster changing, injuries happening, someone in the Minor Leagues starts getting locked in. Right now, the plan is for him to get most of his starts in left field.”

Altuve has played only one Grapefruit League game at second base all spring. He has played 10 games in left field, including Wednesday against the New York Mets.

Espada wouldn't say exactly how many games Altuve will play in left field.

“I don’t want to put a number on starts, percentage, none of that,” Espada said. “Right now, I like where he’s at defensively. He’s committed to being the best left fielder, and we’re going to give him the opportunity, but he knows in a seven-eight-month season, things can change. Jose’s attitude is always doing what’s best for the team.”

How Jose Altuve went from second base to the outfield

During the offseason, the Astros approached Altuve with the possibility of switching positions. This came at a time when the Astros were trying to sign former player Alex Bregman in free agency and to have Bregman play infield. Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox in February.

Altuve was first introduced to the position by working out at Daikin Park in Houston weeks before spring training. He has shown promise in the position but is still honing in on his defensive skills.

Altuve will play in left field for the remainder of spring training. The Astros' season opener is scheduled for March 27 against the Mets in Houston.