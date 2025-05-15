The Houston Astros have been dealing with a few injuries to the team, and one of them is right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who has been on the injured list with elbow discomfort. There had not been much of an update on Wesneski until Space City Home Network's Todd Kalas revealed some news on the broadcast during their game against the Kansas City Royals.

“For the local guys, they were anticipating big seasons out of both Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski,” Kalas said. “Arrighetti can still fulfill that as he is slowly coming back from his injury, he is obviously not gonna to be out for the season, but Hayden Wesneski is likely to be out for the season. We'll find out more as we go along.”

Kalas' update didn't seem as such as a sure thing, and the last time that the Astros offered an update on Wesneski was a few days ago.

“We are waiting to hear, getting more results, so I won't have anything on Wesneski for the next day or two,” manager Joe Espada said on May 12. “Once we do, once we have more clarity, I'll report back to you guys.”

Wesneski, as well as Cam Smith, was acquired from the Chicago Cubs this offseason in exchange for right fielder Kyle Tucker. He has a 4.50 ERA over six starts this season, with a 1-3 record.

Hayden Wesneski dealing with an injury for Astros

Wesneski skipped his start on April 30 against the Detroit Tigers, but Espada mentioned that the right-hander was healthy.

“We're going to give him a couple of more days to recover from his last start,” Espada said. “Yes, he's healthy.”

He returned to the rotation on May 6, where he pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks, and striking out three against the Milwaukee Brewers. Espada said in the same week that Wesneski had called the trainer about elbow soreness, and that's when he was placed on the IL.

With the injuries that they've suffered, the Astros are 22-20 and are in second place of the AL West. It's still uncertain if Wesneski is out for the season, but it is strange that Kalas made that note during the broadcast. He either misspoke, or he knows something that everybody else doesn't.