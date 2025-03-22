The Houston Astros are entering a new era in 2025, as neither Alex Bregman nor Kyle Tucker will be in the Opening Day lineup. They have a plethora of talent who are eager to keep the team in contention regardless, but health is a growing concern as spring training nears an end. The pitching staff is particularly banged-up, with the latest news adding to the uncertainty surrounding this perennial contender.

Right-handed reliever Forrest Whitley, who has been dealing with a knee injury, is going to begin the regular season on the injured list, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The 2016 first-round draft pick figures to be an important presence in the bullpen this year after logging only three appearances last season (no earned runs in 3 1/3 innings), so this update is frustrating.

However, the good news is that this roster move might have more to do with allowing Whitley time to get back on schedule rather than recover from the injury itself. “Forrest Whitley will remain in Florida next week to face hitters while team is in Houston, but said he was hitting 95 mph off flat ground and his knee is fine,” MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported on Saturday. “Just needs some reps.”

The 27-year-old was impressive in spring training, posting a 1.80 ERA and five strikeouts in four appearances. The four walks in five innings pitched is notable, but he displayed a devastating fastball throughout Grapefruit League competition. Fellow righty Kaleb Ort is also going to start the 2025 MLB campaign on the IL (oblique issue). But the Injuries are not confined to the bullpen.

Astros pitching staff comes with some questions

The back end of the starting rotation is looking a little foggy at the moment, following the Astros' decision to shut down Luis Garcia due to elbow soreness. The 28-year-old Venezuelan was making progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery but now faces an unclear return timetable. Lance McCullers Jr., who had not pitched since the 2022 playoffs, just took the mound in a spring training game for the first time this past Tuesday. While that is obviously encouraging to see, he still has checkpoints to pass.

Offseason acquisition Hayden Wesneski (acquired in Tucker trade with Chicago Cubs) was hit in the foot with a comebacker earlier in the week, causing stress levels to rise even higher. The X-rays were negative, however, and the early indication is that he is going to be alright. If that is actually the case, then Wesneski will probably work behind Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti in the rotation.

Nevertheless, manager Joe Espada will need a reliable relief unit to call upon throughout the season. Hopefully, Forrest Whitley rejoins the club after a quick and productive IL stint.