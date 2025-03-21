The Houston Astros are breaking spring training with a lot of new faces. Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Ryan Pressly aren't around anymore. But the Tucker trade landed them a few pieces that could push them back into the playoffs including pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Astros manager Joe Espada has the latest on Wesneski's injury that should make fans breathe easy.

“Hayden Wesneski took a batted ball off his left foot yesterday during his start in a back field game,” The Athletic's Chandler Rome reported. “Joe Espada said they will get X-rays, but Wesneski is currently participating in the team’s workout and looks OK. Wesneski kept pitching yesterday after getting hit, too.”

Wesneski is slated to pitch in the Astros rotation this season. The beginning of their dynasty was built on Hall-of-Fame pitchers like Justin Verlander, Zach Greinke, and Gerrit Cole. Now, they have developed their own ace in Framber Valdez and another budding star, Ronel Blanco.

The Astros traded Tucker for their starting third baseman, Issac Paredes, Wesneski, and prospect Cam Smith. Getting a pitcher who can throw 150 innings is valuable and that is what Houston thought they got in Wesneski. The injury puts the Astros in a tough spot with Opening Day just around the corner.

Thankfully, the injury does not seem serious. But if he misses a start, they will have to find a temporary replacement. Long reliever Luis Contreras could throw a few innings and pass the baton to the rest of the bullpen.

There are a lot of questions around the Astros this year after their first exit before the ALCS since 2017. The rotation can help paper over the lineup's holes and Wesneski will be a big part of it. When the X-Rays come back, the Astros will be hoping for good news.