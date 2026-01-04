Over the last few weeks, NFL fans have been watching Cleveland Browns games for one reason: Myles Garrett. The star pass rusher has been on the verge of breaking the single-season sacks record of 22.5 sacks. Finally, against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, Garrett has done it. After sacking Burrow in the fourth quarter, Garrett is now the NFL's single-season record holder for sacks with 23.

HISTORY 💥 With this sack on Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett sets the single-season record for most sacks 👏 23 sacks and counting!pic.twitter.com/Lcp1tXIg7A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Legend. Icon. History-Maker.@flash_garrett sets a new league record for sacks in a single season pic.twitter.com/EkIXcUJgRo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2026

Drafted by the Browns in 2018, Garrett has been arguably the best pass rusher in this era of the NFL. Garrett is consistently at the top of the sacks leaderboard every year. His unique blend of power and athleticism makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen.

Garrett snatched the sack record away from Strahan and Watt, two of the greatest pass rushers of all time. Strahan set the record for most sacks in a season with 22.5 back in 2001 with the New York Giants. He won the Defensive Player of the Year that same season. Twenty years later, it was Watt's turn to tie the record.

The Browns star was officially on record watch back in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he recorded his 18th sack of the year. Since then, Garrett's production has remained steady, recording 4.5 more sacks in the process. His previous career-best record was 16 sacks, set during Watt's record season in 2021.

Myles Garrett's record-breaking season comes amid another brutal Browns season. Garrett signed a four-year contract extension earlier in 2025 after trying to force a trade out of Cleveland, but the team entered Week 18 with a 4-12 record and is still trying to figure out its quarterback problem. While there will surely be more questions about Garrett's future after this season, for now, he can enjoy this record.