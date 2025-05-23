The Houston Astros, for all their misfortune and blemishes, are actually in a considerably better position than the one they were in this time last season. Through 50 games in 2024, Joe Espada's ballcub was 22-28. The Stros are now 26-24 and could jump into first place in the American League West if they sweep the Seattle Mariners this weekend (beat them 9-2 on Thursday to begin the series). Optimism will only increase in Space City following the latest Yordan Alvarez injury update.

The three-time All-Star has not played since May 2 due to right hand inflammation, but he could be back in the batter's box rather soon. Alvarez participated in baseball drills on Friday, spending time in the batting cage and on the field, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. Although he is batting a paltry .210 and has only three home runs through 29 games this season, Houston needs the offensive stability he can provide when at full force.

Fans did not get only encouraging news, however. The starting pitching rotation continues to endure calamity.

Will the Astros catch a lucky break?

Ronel Blanco, who was just placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation, is seeing the doctor next week for a second opinion, per McTaggart. Spencer Arrighetti has an appointment of his own around the same time regarding a broken thumb that has limited him to 9 2/3 innings pitched. His visit could be less ominous, however, and lead to him playing catch soon.

Additionally, Hayden Wesneski, one of the players brought back in the Kyle Tucker trade, underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday. The Astros cannot afford to lose another arm, otherwise their elite bullpen will inevitably start to tire. In the event that the staff becomes depleted, Houston's lineup will have to carry the brunt of the burden. That is a distressing scenario, but with Yordan Alvarez in the lineup, it is much more fathomable.

One of baseball's most consistent sluggers is seemingly making good progress, a potentially big problem for opposing hurlers. But the show must go on. The Astros collide with the Mariners in Daikin Park, starting at 8:10 p.m. ET.