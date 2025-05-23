The Houston Astros are nearing the end one of the most dominant stretches Major League Baseball history. Since 2017, the Astros made the playoffs in every season and got to at least the American League Championship Series in seven of them. Houston has two World Series titles to show for it, too, winning championships in 2017 and 2022. By comparison, last season was a down year for Joe Espada's team, who only made it to the AL Wild Card Series before the Detroit Tigers sent them home.

In 2025, Houston once again find themselves in the race for the AL West crown. They trail the Seattle Mariners in the standings, but all it takes is a string of wins over the course of a week or two to give them the top spot. The team is not as veteran-laden as it used to be, but Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez continue to lead the way, even though Espada has Altuve at a new position.

The Astros are a couple games over .500 ahead of Friday's game against the Mariners at home. However, their fans expect the team to be better. Some players have underperformed and have been more of a hindrance than a help for their team. Houston's fanbase wants the team to make the most of the last effective years of their veterans' careers.

Here are three players that the Astros' fanbase need to step up this season.

First Baseman Christian Walker

When the Astros signed Christian Walker, Espada expected to get consistent production at first base. After entering the season with injury concerns, Walker has been healthy in 2025, missing just one of Houston's 50 games in 2025. While he has been able to stay on the field, his production is not up to par. His .199 average is the lowest he has had as a full-time starter. His slugging has also dropped to a near career-low level.

Walker's five home runs are his saving grace on a team that needs all the power they can get. However, the 34-year-old is on the hot seat to wake up and join Alvarez as the power hitters that Espada can rely on. Zach Dezenzo is waiting behind him on the depth chart, and the 25-year-old has shown flashes when he has gotten an opportunity.

Walker is near the back end of his career. However, he is capable of returning to where he was during his last couple of seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Expectations are much higher in Houston, though, and he could be feeling the pressure. Contenders could call about his availability as the trade deadline inches closer, but the Astros' record will play a big role in their decision.

Outfielder Chas McCormick

Chas McCormick has spent all five of his major league seasons with the Astros. The 30-year-old was a key piece of the team that won the World Series in 2022. However, McCormick entered this season with more pressure than any other after Houston traded Kyle Tucker away to the Chicago Cubs. Espada and the fanbase turned to McCormick to pick up Tucker's slack, but he has yet to deliver.

During the season, Espada made the decision to move McCormick down in the Astros depth chart. Jake Meyers has dazzled for Houston this year, but his presence in the starting lineup is a reminder that McCormick failed to deliver to start the year. Unfortunately for the Astros, they don't have the flexibility to try different things when it comes to their outfield.

McCormick has a resume full of experience and clutch hitting for Houston, which could be valuable to contenders. However, Houston might not have the luxury of moving him to the highest bidder. Much to the chagrin of their fans, the Astros could decide that they need McCormick and be willing to wait for him to solve his problems at the plate.

Starting Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

Lance McCullers Jr. is 31 years old and just completed a comeback from a flexor tendon surgery. After missing two full seasons while recovering, his return was a triumphant moment for Astros fans. However, his first start back didn't go well. McCullers Jr. received death threats from disappointed fans after a rough outing against the Cincinnati Reds and has been fighting back ever since.

At this point in his career, it is unlikely that McCullers Jr. will ever return to his All-Star form, but Espada doesn't need him to. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have proven that they can serve as the team's aces. McCullers Jr. just needs to provide veteran leadership and decent pitching in order to contribute to Houston's success. However, his name could be one of the first that Astros fans look at when determining which veterans their team should move on from.

McCullers Jr. developed in Houston's system and helped the team win their two most recent World Series titles. He is still appreciated as a fan favorite, but parts of the fanbase want him to produce results now. Espada has put the veteran at the back of his rotation, and his last two starts have gone well. However, time will tell if he is able to pitch himself back into the good graces of Astros fans.