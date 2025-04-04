The Houston Astros moved Jose Altuve to left field this season after the club decided to split starts between Mauricio Dubon and Brendan Rodgers at second base. The decision has brought some controversy to the lineup, as the nine-time All-Star has seemingly struggled in his new position. However, one former MLB player has already grown tired of Altuve's position change.

During a segment on “MLB Central” on the MLB Network, 2010 World Series winner Mark DeRosa literally snored in his response about the Astros playing Jose Altuve at left field. DeRosa explains that the 34-year-old star doesn't look all that comfortable in left field and does give Altuve credit for trying. But overall, DeRosa is just done with the entire conversation.

“I'm over this—hats off to Altuve for doing it. I understand in Houston, left field is like Fenway Park, where, if it's over your head it's a double or a homer. But he doesn't look comfortable out there.”

Thoughts on Jose Altuve's move to left field so far? #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/IoRUjgYn40 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 3, 2025

Although that may be true, Jose Altuve's fielding stats have looked decent through the five games he's played at left field. He's had seven defensive chances and has turned those into seven putouts, giving him a 1.000 fielding percentage so far this season. He has yet to record an assist or error.

Regardless, DeRosa's comments still stand. The former MLB player hints at the idea that Jose Altuve's abilities at second base aren't what they used to be, which is potentially why the Astros are playing him in the outfield. The good news though is that Altuve is still playing relatively well at the plate. So, perhaps moving him to designated hitter is in the future.

Through seven games played this season, the two-time World Series winner owns a .321 batting average and .367 OBP. He's also recorded nine hits, one of which is a home run, and an RBI while being walked twice.

We'll have to see how the left field experiment plays out for Altuve and the Astros. It's still early in the season and the veteran has plenty of time to adjust and get into a rhythm in his new position. Houston's next contest isn't until Saturday, April 5 when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a three-game series.