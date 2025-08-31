The Houston Astros have quietly added veteran right-hander Matt Bowman to their organization, signing him to a minor league contract and assigning him to Triple-A Sugar Land, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. The Baltimore Orioles released Bowman on Friday after he struggled in his latest stint in the majors.

Drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round in 2012 out of Princeton University, the 34-year-old has a history as both a pitcher and shortstop. His arsenal includes a low-90s fastball that can touch 95 mph, a hard slider, curveball, and changeup.

Bowman has a long MLB history, making his debut in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals. In his career, he has pitched in 231 major league games, nearly all in relief, compiling an 8–14 record with a 4.38 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 83 walks across 240.2 innings.

He spent four seasons with the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds before injuries sidelined him, including Tommy John surgery in 2020. Bowman signed a two-year minor league deal with the Yankees in 2020 but missed both the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to recovery, then became a free agent in November. He returned briefly with the Yankees in 2023, appearing in three games with four runs allowed over four innings and three strikeouts.

In 2024, Bowman bounced between multiple teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles. With Baltimore, he recorded a 3.45 ERA across 15.2 innings with 18 strikeouts and six walks.

In 2025, Bowman had an uneven season as in 20 MLB appearances with the Orioles, he posted a 6.20 ERA with 18 strikeouts and six walks in 24.2 innings. Baltimore designated him for assignment multiple times, and he pitched portions of the season with Triple-A Norfolk, logging a 4.10 ERA in 26.1 innings with a 21.8% strikeout rate.

The Astros’ signing comes as the team contends with injuries in their bullpen. Houston has been without closer Josh Hader since August 12 due to a left shoulder strain. Additionally, right-handed pitchers Bennett Sousa and John Rooney are on the 15-day injured list.

The club previously addressed relief needs by signing former closer Ryan Pressly after his release from the Chicago Cubs and moving starter Lance McCullers Jr. into the bullpen temporarily. Other right-handed options in Houston’s relief corps include Bryan Abreu, Bryan King, Kaleb Ort, Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, and AJ Blubaugh.

Because Bowman joined the Astros before September 1, he is technically eligible for the postseason should Houston choose to add him to the 40-man roster. However, it remains uncertain whether the Astros will give him an opportunity at the major league level, as non-roster relievers Cody Bolton, Jordan Weems, and Tayler Scott are also competing for late-season bullpen spots.