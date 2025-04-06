Houston Astros' legend Jose Altuve has built a career on putting the bat on the ball better than just about anyone in the modern era. But on Thursday afternoon at Target Field, the Astros second-baseman-turned-left-fielder experienced a first…and not a good one.

For the first time in his 15-year MLB career, Altuve struck out five times in a single game. The moment was so unusual that even Darren McCaughan, the Twins reliever who sealed Altuve’s fate in the ninth inning, was caught off guard by the intensity of the crowd reaction.

“I figured the crowd was going crazy for a reason,” McCaughan said. “I saw him strike out a few times. I didn’t know the exact number on it.”

Despite the Astros holding a comfortable 5-2 lead late in the game, fans at the Twins’ home opener came alive for a rare spectacle — Altuve swinging and missing. The former MVP entered the game with a career strikeout rate of just 12.8%, and only two previous four-strikeout games on his résumé. But Twins pitching had his number.

Twins beat Astros as Jose Altuve lets his bat swing wild

Starter Joe Ryan got Altuve twice with sweepers early, and reliever Jorge Alcala blew a 99 mph fastball past him for a fourth K in the seventh. Then came McCaughan, a 29-year-old journeyman with only a handful of big-league innings to his name, stepping into the ninth with the crowd behind him.

“First time I haven’t been able to hear the PitchCom out there,” McCaughan said. “That was kind of new.”

McCaughan got ahead 0-2 quickly. Altuve battled, taking it to a full count, but on the seventh pitch, McCaughan landed a sinker on the outside edge. Altuve froze, the umpire rang him up, and strikeout No. 5 was in the books.

After the game, Altuve kept it real: “I like swinging,” he said via Chandler Rome on X. “Sometimes I try to swing at my pitch, sometimes I swing at everything.” Honesty like that is rare — and fitting. Altuve’s aggressiveness at the plate has long been both his weapon and his occasional weakness. On Thursday, it tilted heavily toward the latter.

Still, the Astros won, and as rough as the individual performance looked, Altuve isn’t likely to dwell too long. He’s been one of the most consistent hitters of his generation, and five strikeouts — even if it’s a first — don’t erase that. McCaughan, meanwhile, may never forget the moment. Not only did he silence one of baseball’s best, but he also delivered a memory to 36,000 roaring Twins fans.

“I wanted [the 2-2 pitch], but I think it was a ball,” McCaughan said postgame. “Three-two, I don’t know. Looked good to me.” Ball or strike, it was a win for McCaughan, a loss for Altuve’s stat line, and a strange, loud chapter in a long MLB career.