The Houston Astros sent a clear message to the rest of the American League Wednesday night. Despite being undermanned and riddled with injuries, Houston completed a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road with a 4-3 win at Chase Field, improving to 60-42 and pulling into a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the AL.

After the win, manager Joe Espada kept the mood grounded. His postgame message, shared by MLB’s Brian McTaggart on X (formerly known as Twitter), reflected a mindset rooted in consistency over celebration.

“We’re really happy about that, but there’s still a lot of baseball to play.”

The quote captured everything about where the Astros stand right now. Even without key players like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Jeremy Pena, Houston has won four straight and continues to lead the AL West standings by six games over the Seattle Mariners.

Their success hasn’t come easily. The Astros have leaned on roster flexibility, player development, and relentless execution in tight games. From overlooked call-ups to savvy in-game strategy, the club's formula has kept them consistent. It’s a blueprint rooted in belief, regardless of who’s available—or who’s missing from the lineup.

This win over Arizona wasn’t just another notch in the standings—it was another example of the team's resilience. Left-hander Brandon Walter, a non-roster invitee to spring training, delivered seven strong innings to help keep the game tied into the late innings. With the offense struggling to find momentum, Houston leaned on small-ball tactics. Ninth-inning bunt singles from Zack Short and Taylor Trammell set the stage for Christian Walker, who drove in the winning run with a single against his former team.

In total, Houston has 17 players currently dealing with injuries, including multiple starters and key bullpen arms. But even with those setbacks, the club is now tied for the best record in the league. Their ability to rely on bench players and Triple-A call-ups has defined their identity throughout July.

While the sweep of the Diamondbacks added another highlight to Houston’s recent hot streak, Espada’s tone showed that the team isn’t getting ahead of itself. The trade deadline looms, and while internal reinforcements are on the way through rehab stints, the front office may still look to add support.