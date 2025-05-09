The Houston Astros (18-18) have vanquished adversity time and again, replacing star players, overcoming injury problems and enduring an ever-changing MLB landscape. They are built to handle obstacles that decimate so many other ballclubs. And yet, even a reputable franchise can only take so many setbacks. Skipper Joe Espada will need to get creative when it comes to managing his pitching staff following the latest news.

Starter Hayden Wesneski is going on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort, retroactive to May 7, according to Space City Home Network's Julia Morales. Fellow right-hander Logan VanWey is getting recalled and will occupy the available roster spot.

Wesneski, a 2019 sixth-round draft pick out of Sam Houston State, is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA, 29 strikeouts, six walks and a 1.094 WHIP in 32 innings of work this season. He pitched at least five frames while allowing no more than three runs in his first five starts but got tagged for four runs in just four innings in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Wesneski has been giving the Astros meaningful depth, so even a temporary absence is somewhat concerning.

Will the Astros get by once again?

VanWey, who joined the organization in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, posted a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings this year before getting optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for the returning Lance McCullers Jr. Perhaps he can pick up where he left off and resume his stalwart bullpen production. Espada earnestly hopes so, anyway. With Hayden Wesneski heading to the IL, Houston's rotation sustains another blow.

Spencer Arrighetti is still recovering from a broken right thumb, October hero Cristian Javier just threw off the mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery and McCullers is still easing his way back into action after making his first start in more than two and a half years. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown can only do so much. The Astros' stellar relief unit is in danger of getting burnt out if the injury woes persist.

Luckily, Brown will bring his 1.67 ERA and 31 percent strikeout rate to the mound for Friday's home game versus the Cincinnati Reds (19-20).