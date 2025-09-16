The Houston Astros are in the middle of an intense race in the American League West standings, so one of the last things they want to hear is a key player getting hurt.

But that's exactly what happened during Monday night's series opener against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park in Houston, with star left fielder Yordan Alvarez suffering an apparent lower-body injury.

The 28-year-old Alvarez tried to go for the home plate in the first inning, but he appeared to hurt his ankle while scoring the second run of the contest.

Alvarez's foot seemingly slipped while stepping on the home plate. He immediately hobbled as teammates and Houston members attended to the former American League Rookie of the Year.

Yordan Alvarez just got injured on this play at the plate. His foot slipped on the plate and he could barely walk off the field. pic.twitter.com/N7RVusnebx — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 16, 2025

The three-time All-Star is already done for the night, with Jesus Sanchez taking over the duties at left field while Zach Cole has been inserted into the contest as a right fielder.

Alvarez has been a mainstay for the Astros for several years now, but he has struggled to stay healthy in 2025. He missed over two months of action in the big leagues because of a right-hand injury. Alvarez entered the Rangers series batting .273/.364/.430 with six home runs and 27 RBIs to go with a 119 OPS+ through a total of just 47 games.

The Astros will have to hope that Alvarez did not suffer anything serious that would keep him out of the lineup for an extended period.

Houston started the day with an 81-69 record and just 4-6 in its last 10 outings. The Astros have dropped to second in the AL West standings because of their recent woes and the scorching run of the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers series is also pivotal for Texas and Houston, as only two games separate the two teams for the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. The Astros currently occupy that spot, while the Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians are breathing down Houston's neck.

Looking ahead, the Astros will play the Mariners in a three-game series at home after this set against the Rangers. The Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels are the final two opponents on Houston's regular-season schedule.