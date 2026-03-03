Although Trae Young has yet to play a game for the Wizards, he was ejected during last night's 123-118 loss to the Rockets. Late in the third quarter of the game, Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason got into a brief confrontation hat casued play to stop. While Young didn't involve himself in the fray, he did walk out onto the court as it was occurring, which led to his ejection.

Trae Young was ejected from Wizards-Rockets before playing a single minute with the team 😳 He walked onto the floor during a spat between Jamir Watkins and Tari Eason. pic.twitter.com/T5vsaMdneK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 3, 2026

Although ejections happen every now and then and are used as both a punishment and a deterrent to prevent situations from escalating, it isn't every night that an inactive player gets ejected. It is also rare for a player who hasn't suited up for a team to get ejected. As a result, questions festered about whether Young would be penalized for the ejection. Per NBA Insider Marc Spears, he's in the clear.

“I'm told no further discipline is expected from the league office for Washington’s Trae Young after his ejection from Monday night’s game against Houston for ‘running onto the court.'” Stein said. He added that Young's highly anticipated debut as a member of the Wizards will occur on Thursday when the team squares off with the Utah Jazz.

Young has only played 10 games this season due to injury but 19.3 points and 8.9 assists along with one steal per game.