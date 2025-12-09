While it easy to bemoan the Chicago White Sox after watching them lose 100-plus games for the third straight season, they gave fans some cause for hope in 2025. High-end prospects Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel showed ample promise and undrafted right-handed pitcher Shane Smith came out of nowhere to post a sub-4.00 ERA. The South Siders are experiencing gradual growth, and they will now have a huge opportunity to brighten their future even further. The Sox won the MLB Draft Lottery, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Chicago's American League-worst 60-102 record gave it the best odds going into the drawing — the 43-win Colorado Rockies were ineligible because teams cannot own lottery picks in more than two consecutive years — and the numbers held firm in the organization's favor. General manager Chris Getz is surely in a celebratory mood now that he will have his choice of prospect next July.

The 2026 MLB Draft is loaded with impressive shortstops like Roch Cholowsky, Grady Emerson, Justin Lebron and Jacob Lombard. The White Sox may envision 2025 first-rounder Billy Carlson as the long-term answer to that crucial position, but they cannot afford to pass on the best talent available. Considering the skill that one needs to man the middle infield, it stands to reason the team would be able to shift some players around the diamond.

One problem at a time, however. Getz must seize this chance and select a franchise pillar who can help rescue fans from the doldrums. If Chicago can continue to inch forward, this future No. 1 overall pick could make an especially big impact in Rate Field when the time comes.