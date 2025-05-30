After he was hit in the hands with a pitch after a check-swing against the Athletics, fans were worried about Christian Walker's health. The Houston Astros started their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with both him and Yordan Alvarez out of the lineup. Ahead of Friday's game, though, Joe Espada had good news for Astros fans; Walker is back from injury and ready to go at first base, replacing Zach Dezenzo.

Dezenzo did an admirable job filling in for Walker in his absence. However, the difference between both players is huge. With Alvarez out with a hand injury, the team hopes that Walker's return will start a trend. They also want him to come back with a vengeance after a slow start to the season.

Walker is back at first base and will bat at the cleanup spot for Espada on Friday, according to MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggart. He and the Astros will face Ryan Pepiot and the Rays, looking to avenge their loss in the series opener.

Espada and Houston are happy to have Walker back, and they hope that he can inject some energy into their offense. Every game is crucial for the Astros as they continue to contend with the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the American League West. Less than a game separates them in the standings ahead of Friday's action.

When the Astros signed Walker this offseason, they bet that his dominant offensive stretch would continue with them. Much to the joy of their fans, the veteran has delivered. His absence with injury worried the team, but his injury didn't hold him out for more than a day.

With Walker back in the order, Alvarez is the only core piece that remains out for Houston. Getting back on track against the Rays tonight will be easier with their first baseman replacing Dezenzo.

Astros fans hope that he can bring energy in his return and help his team build positive momentum.