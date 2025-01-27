The Houston Astros are still trying to get back together with Alex Bregman. The club legend has been testing the market this entire offseason, but Houston won't go down easy.

The organization is offering a hefty new contract, via The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

“Astros are trying to bring back Alex Bregman. They’re still willing to do (at least) $156M, 6 yrs, but one reason he declined that earlier is it’s a cut from $28.5M salary,” Heyman reported. “There’s said another team offering 6 w/1st year optout ($ unknown). Among others in: Cubs, Bosox, Tigers.”

Bregman's five-year, $100,000 arbitration extension expired at the end of this past season, and the star third baseman wants the biggest payday he can get on the open market. He's represented by superagent Scott Boras, who's known as a hardball negotiator.

Other reports suggest that the Astros aren't winning the Bregman sweepstakes, though, via FOX's Will Kunkel.

“I am told the odds of the Astros signing Alex Bregman are ‘very low!' per source,” Kunkel said. “Of course, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen but it likely will not.”

Understandably, multiple teams want the 30-year-old, as he's still a quality infielder with plenty of years left in the tank. Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI in 2024, and would instantly upgrade any lineup in need of a third baseman.

That's why Jose Altuve publicly begged the front office to bring him back, even offering to move to the outfield if necessary, via MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

“For Alex, I'd do whatever. Like I said, he's one of the best players in the whole league and definitely one of the best players on the team,” the former AL MVP said. “We want him to stay, so whatever I have to do for him to stay, I'm willing to do it.”

The fact that Altuve, a career second baseman, is willing to give up his position for Bregman says it all. Houston has a crowded infield with Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker, and Isaac Paredes all on board, so Altuve is leaving no stone unturned in his recruitment efforts.

However, only time will tell if the power of friendship and familiarity will be enough to reunite the two sides.