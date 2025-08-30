The Kansas City Royals have added veteran right-hander Spencer Turnbull on a minor league contract, assigning him to Triple-A Omaha. The move comes as Kansas City continues to battle for a playoff spot in the American League, entering the weekend with a 69–66 record, three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card berth.

Turnbull, who turns 33 in September, has had a difficult 2025 season across multiple organizations. He opened the year in free agency before signing a prorated deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in May worth $1.265 million. His time with Toronto was brief, totaling just 6 1/3 innings over three outings with a 7.11 ERA, four strikeouts, and four walks, before the team released him in late June.

Shortly afterward, Turnbull joined the Chicago Cubs on a minors deal, but his struggles persisted at Triple-A Iowa, where he posted a 9.49 ERA in six starts. In 24 2/3 innings, he allowed 13 walks while striking out 24. Overall, his combined 2025 minor league numbers show a 7.96 ERA in 46 1/3 innings, paired with a 10.5% walk rate and 18.8% strikeout rate.

Amidst the recent struggles, Turnbull carries significant major league experience. Drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft, he debuted in 2018 and became a rotation regular the following year. His career highlight came on May 18, 2021, when he threw the Tigers’ eighth no-hitter in franchise history against the Mariners, striking out nine in a 5–0 win. That season, he recorded a 2.88 ERA before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for all of 2022.

Turnbull’s time in Detroit ended after the Tigers declined to tender him a contract in November 2023. He then signed a $2 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, delivering strong results with a 2.65 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 17 games before a lat strain ended his season in late June.

In Kansas City, Turnbull represents low-risk depth for a staff hit hard by injuries. The Royals would owe him only the prorated portion of the league minimum for any time he spends in the majors, with Toronto covering the remainder of his 2025 salary. Because he joined the organization before September 1, Turnbull would also be eligible for the postseason roster should Kansas City secure a playoff berth.

Turnbull’s role with the Royals remains to be determined, but possibilities include serving as rotation insurance or working as a swingman out of the bullpen, similar to his hybrid role with the Phillies in 2024.