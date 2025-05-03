The Toronto Blue Jays are signing two pitchers to try and help the pitching staff. Toronto is giving deals to hurlers Jose Urena and Spencer Turnbull, per MLB Network. The deals are pending physicals for the players.

Turnbull finished last season on the injured list, but pitched well before that for the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a 3-0 record, and pitched as both a starter and in relief. He has not recorded a pitching appearance this year.

Urena pitched one game this season for the New York Mets. It didn't go well, as he posted a 15.00 ERA. He allowed five earned runs in three innings of work. New York soon cut him loose after that.

The Blue Jays are struggling this season to stay afloat in the American League East. Toronto holds a 16-16 record heading into Saturday.

The Blue Jays could use some new arms

The Blue Jays are on a skid. Toronto has lost six of their last 10 games. While the club looks solid playing in Canada, the Blue Jays are only 5-10 away from home this season.

The jewel of the rotation this season is supposed to be veteran Max Scherzer. Scherzer signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays before the 2025 campaign. An injury to his thumb though has slowed Scherzer down. He has appeared in just one game all season, and that was back in March.

Blue Jays fans hope that Turnbull and Urena can help the team out. While Urena got battered in his one outing this year, he showed promise as a minor league pitcher.

Turnbull meanwhile is a veteran with a deep pitching repertoire. He can also bring leadership to the clubhouse.

The club is expected to continue looking for free agents who can help the team.

“We also need to consider external alternatives and we have a couple of things in the works there that are more on the depth front via free agency,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Friday, per SportsNet Canada.

Toronto plays the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.