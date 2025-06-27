After nine seasons, former Kansas City Royals infielder Whit Merrifield announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Two days later, Merrifield made clear his reasoning behind his decision, per the Foul Territory podcast.

Merrifield stated that his production on the field, combined with his desire to be with his family, influenced his decision.

“I really have known that retirement was gonna be in the cards since playing last year, “he said. “It wasn't the same for me. My wife and I's first child was born in March during right in the middle of spring training last year. Just playing the year, I kind of wrote in my little spiel I was asked to put out. I'm not good enough to show up and play and there had to be a lot that went into it for me to be successful.”

In addition, Merrifield said the game was moving beyond him, but he is more than content.

“The game is trending in a way that's going away from players like myself, which is fine, games evolve, and the way games are played and viewed evolve,” Merrifeld said. “That evolution, unfortunately, wasn't good for me, but it's good for the game, I think. So I'm happy to be on this side now and don't have to worry about a scouting report; all I got to worry about is who we're talking to and what I'm talking to you guys about. I don't have to worry about sliders or two steams or splitters or anything like that.”

Whit Merrifield's time with the Royals

Merrifield played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves. While with the Phillies, he had a admittedly underperforming time.

He played for the Royals from 2016-2022. While there, Merrifield played second base and became a fan favorite.

He made two out of his three All-Star appearances with the Royals (2019, 2021).

Consequently, he set a record for playing 553 consecutive games from June 2018 to July 2022. In addition, Merrifield became the 14th player in franchise history to achieve 1,000 hits.