Reigning American League batting champion Bobby Witt Jr. is well aware that his Kansas City Royals are chasing the Cleveland Guardians, both in the AL Central and in the Wild Card race. That didn't stop him from giving credit where it's due.

When reporter Chris Henderson asked him the ideal infield he would like to play with — and Witt himself excluded his own teammates from the discussion — Jose Ramirez was the first name he mentioned.

Bobby Witt Jr. names the ideal infield he’d like to play with, no teammates allowed C: Cal Raleigh

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2B: Brendan Donovan

3B: Jose Ramirez (via @See_Hendo) pic.twitter.com/TbuRYZRfkl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I like the way Jose Ramirez plays the game,” Witt said. “Hate we’re always playing against him but he plays the game the right way, plays hard. He’s an All-Star but he’s a little underrated All-Star.”

Ramirez, now in his 13th season in the Majors, all with Cleveland, has long had the reputation of the underrated superstar. He has twice led the league in doubles and hit for an OPS of .900 or better three times. The six-time All-Star has also won five Silver Sluggers. He still hasn't captured that elusive MVP award, but has finished in the top three in voting three times.

So far this season, he is hitting .323 with a .910 OPS and 13 home runs.

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. goes around the infield

Article Continues Below

With Witt manning shortstop in his ideal infield and Ramirez at third base, he went on to name the rest of his fantasy team. Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners catcher who is on pace to break Aaron Judge's American League home run record, got the nod behind the plate.

“He plays the game the right way, he plays hard, I love the guy,” Witt said.

Through 77 games, Raleigh has hit 32 home runs, putting him on pace for 67 long balls, well ahead of pace compared to Judge's 62.

At first base, Witt went with the Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is pacing toward his fifth consecutive All-Star selection. He agreed to a 14-year extension with the Jays in April, keeping him off the free agent market, likely for the rest of his career.

Finally at second, Witt chose another rival — this time from across the state. He chose Brendan Donovan, the St. Louis Cardinals infielder who is having the best year of his career so far. In 71 games the 28-year-old is hitting .307 with an .812 OPS and a strikeout rate of only 13.6%.