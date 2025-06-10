Jose Ramirez has been dominant once again for the Cleveland Guardians. The six-time All-Star third baseman is putting together another stellar season for Cleveland and he’s made a bit of history after a scorching-hot start.

Ramirez leads the Guardians in hits, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBI and stolen bases. It’s the third time in his illustrious career that he’s led in all six categories 65 games into a season. No other MLB player since 1920 has accomplished the feat more than once, per OptaSTATS on X.

Jose Ramirez reaches major milestones for Guardians

Ramirez is slashing .333/.393/.553 with 78 hits, 14 doubles, 12 homers, 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and 19 steals. He has a 165 OPS+ and 3.1 bWAR in 63 games played.

The 13th-year veteran made franchise history this season as well. Ramirez became the first Guardians player to accumulate 250 home runs and 250 steals in his career. He’s currently at 267 homers and 262 steals in 1,513 games with Cleveland.

Ramirez also surpassed Guardians legend Tris Speaker for second all-time in extra-base hits for the franchise. He’s now up to 686 extra-base hits, trailing only Earl Averill, who remains Cleveland’s leader with 725.

These major career milestones have some insiders believing that Ramirez is a future Hall of Famer. The five-time Silver Slugger has produced consistently throughout his career. And he’s just 32 years old, so Ramirez still has plenty of time to build out his resume.

Unfortunately, despite Ramirez’s continued brilliance, the Guardians are out of the playoff race at the moment. The team lost for the fourth time in the last five games and fell to 34-31 on the season. Cleveland is now eight games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. And Detroit has shown no sign of slowing down.

The Guardians lost their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Monday. The battle of Ohio will continue Tuesday when Slade Cecconi takes the mound against the Reds’ Andrew Abbott.