The Kansas City Royals have awarded their GM a new deal after the team made the playoffs in 2024 for the first time since 2015.

J.J. Picollo has received a contract extension that runs through 2030, with a club option for 2024, the Royals announced on Monday. They also picked up manager Matt Quatraro's club option for 2026.

“J.J. is one of the top executives in baseball, and I am proud that he’s leading our pursuit of a championship,” said Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman, via MLB.com. “His ability to lead and connect with people, his intellectual curiosity, and his innovative methods of combining the best of traditional scouting and player development with advanced sciences and technologies are driving us toward that ultimate goal.”

Picollo was handed the GM tag in September of 2021 but has been with the Royals organization for 19 seasons. A year later, Kansas City also named him the Executive Vice President as well.

The Royals spent a whopping $110 million during the 2023-24 offseason and that paid off, ultimately making a postseason appearance last fall before losing in the ALDS to the New York Yankees. They went 86-76 in the regular season — 30 more victories than '23. Picollo's impact in the front office has been key and since joining the club in 2006, they've had 36 members of the franchise be selected for the All-Star Game.

“Leading the Royals’ Baseball Operations is an honor that I take seriously every day,” said Picollo. “Q helps push us in so many ways, particularly with collaboration between departments and constantly seeking new answers so I’m thrilled that he will be with us into the future. John [Sherman]’s confidence in how we operate is humbling, and only adds to our collective focus on adding to what the Royals mean to Kansas City and giving our fans a championship team to root for.”

As for Quatraro, he heads into his third full season as the Royals' skipper.