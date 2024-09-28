Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a happy camper right now. Mahomes is jubilant that the Royals are making the MLB playoffs this season, after a solid year.

“Let’s gooo! Congrats! Can’t wait to watch!” Mahomes said on X, formerly Twitter.

Kansas City holds a 85-75 record. Mahomes is a part of the Royals ownership group, so he definitely pays close attention to the team and the goings-on with the franchise. The Royals are headed to the postseason after a nearly 10 year absence. The last time the Royals made the playoffs was in 2015.

“This is the moment to take it in,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said, per MLB.com. “We were really bad last year. This year, we’re really good. And you get kind of emotional thinking about it. I’m super excited to be in this locker room right now. We’re happy to be here. And we’re not satisfied.”

The Royals will play in the Wild Card Series in the American League Playoffs.

Royals completely turned the franchise around in 2024

Kansas City lost more than 100 games in 2023, and the franchise seemed to hit rock-bottom. Everything changed this year as the team picked up about 30 additional victories from last season, with a few games still to go. In 2023, Kansas City won just 56 games.

“To get to where we were from where we are, there’s so many people involved,” team general manager J.J. Picollo said. “So many people played a part in this. To see it all happen is kind of surreal. We felt like it was going to happen. But until it did, you just didn’t know.”

One of those people was probably Mahomes. The Super Bowl winning quarterback plays a role with the franchise, as he owns a 1% stake in the team. Mahomes is also a big baseball fan, as he frequently comments about the game on his X account. The quarterback also played some baseball when he was younger. He appeared in the Junior League World Series as a youngster, before his days throwing touchdowns for Texas Tech football.

The Royals will now try to do something they haven't done since 2015-get to a World Series. The team won the championship that season.

“This is what I dreamed of as a kid,” Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. said. “I saw the pictures. I bought the shirts. Now I’m in the pictures. And I have the shirt.”

The Royals still have a few games left in the regular season, before the postseason. The team plays Atlanta Saturday.