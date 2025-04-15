New York Yankees player Ben Rice is giving his thoughts about his performance so far this season. Rice was a star for the club on Monday night, as he homered in a team victory over Kansas City. New York defeated the Royals, 4-1.

“The approach has been a little stronger, a little more conviction in what I'm doing,” Rice said in an interview with MLB Network, regarding his hitting stance.

"The approach has been a little stronger, a little more conviction in what I'm doing."@Yankees slugger Ben Rice chats with @jonmorosi after hitting another HR in tonight's #MLBNShowcase victory. pic.twitter.com/l2RZZniUec — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

That hitting approach is working. Rice has five home runs on the season for the Yankees. New York is 9-7 after defeating the Royals Monday.

The Yankees slugger is hitting at a .300 batting average so far this year. Rice also has seven RBIs for the Bronx Bombers, who are fighting for the top spot in the American League East.

The Yankees have had strong offense this season

The Bronx Bombers are having an up-and-down start to the campaign. New York has struggled on defense, with some disappointing performances from their rotation. New York entered Monday's game having lost five of their last seven.

The offense, though, is a different story. Aaron Judge is hitting at a powerful pace once again, and the Yankees are finding heroes in all sorts of spots in the batting lineup. Jazz Chisholm is also off to a strong start, like Rice. Those two players have 11 home runs combined, through the team's first month of the season.

The Yankees are looking to return to the World Series. New York reached the championship last season, before bowing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club will have a difficult challenge getting back there, as pitcher Gerrit Cole is out hurt. Juan Soto is also gone, as well as several other key players on last year's team.

The good news for Yankees fans is that they are getting quality production from other guys. While New York is also going to rely on free agent acquisitions Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, New York needs others to support Judge in the lineup.

The Yankees play the Royals again on Monday night.